Marianas Trench Plot Fall North American Tour

Dare I say it? Are we so back? After releasing glam rock-y new singles "A Normal Life" and "Lightning and Thunder" in the past month, Marianas Trench have announced a sprawling North American tour for this fall. It will conclude with a Canadian leg, which will have the Vancouver band perform in 16 cities nationwide before the end of the year.

Dubbed the Force of Nature Tour, the pop quartet hit the road starting September 12 in Berkeley, CA. They'll have support from Piao, as well as Cassadee Pope or Grayscale, across the US concerts, while the Canadian leg will see Marianas joined by LØLØ.

That gets underway from November 16 onward, beginning with a show at Halifax's Light House Arts Centre. Following a subsequent East Coast date in Moncton, the band heads to the central part of the country for a singular Quebec stop (Montreal on November 20) ahead of Ontario gigs in Ottawa, Kitchener, Hamilton, London, Windsor, Toronto and Thunder Bay.

They'll wrap things up out west with shows in Winnipeg, Regina, Edmonton, Medicine Hat and Calgary before the hometown tour finale on December 12.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 31), following various presales beginning today. Check out the full schedule of dates below.

Marianas Trench 2024 Tour Dates:

09/12 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall ^

09/14 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues ^

09/15 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

09/17 Dallas, TX - House of Blues *

09/18 Houston, TX - House of Blues *

09/20 Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

09/21 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre *

09/22 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *

09/24 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore *

09/25 Charlotte, NC - The Underground *

09/27 New York, NY - Irving Plaza *

09/30 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *

10/01 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues *

10/03 Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre *

10/04 Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom *

10/05 Columbus, OH - The Bluestone *

10/07 Buffalo, NY - Electric City *

10/08 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

10/09 Chicago, IL - House of Blues *

10/11 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave *

10/12 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

10/13 Omaha, NE - The Admiral *

10/15 Denver, CO - Summit *

10/16 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot *

10/18 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre #

10/19 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom #

11/16 Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre **

11/18 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick **

11/20 Montreal, QC - MTELUS **

11/22 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre, Southam Hall **

11/23 Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square **

11/25 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall **

11/26 London, ON - Centennial Hall **

11/29 Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor Colosseum **

11/30 Toronto, ON - History **

12/03 Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium **

12/04 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre **

12/06 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre **

12/07 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall **

12/09 Medicine Hat, AB - Co-op Place **

12/10 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre **

12/12 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum **

^ with Grayscale and Piao

* with Cassadee Pope and Piao

# with Girlfriends and Piao

** with LØLØ