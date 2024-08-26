Mariah Carey has shared that her mother Patricia and sister Alison both died on the same day this past weekend, confirming the news with a statement to PEOPLE Magazine.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Carey said in her statement.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," she continued. "I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

As of yet, no details have been released, including Patricia and Alison's causes of death.

Carey's mother was a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach. Carey dedicated her 2020 memoir in part to Patricia, writing, "And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always."