My main qualm with cinema in the year 2024 is that there aren't enough movie-musicals dramatizing songs from ABBA's illustrious catalogue. There! I said it! However, this could soon be subject to change: Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again star Christine Baranski has confirmed that a third film is in the works.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the recent Emmy nominee for her role in The Gilded Age — who will also star alongside Nicole Kidman and King Princess in the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers — revealed that she had recently met up with producer Judy Craymer in London.

"She is planning Mamma Mia 3," Baranski told the publication's Mikey O'Connell. "She gave me the narrative plotline of how it's going to happen. That's all I can say!"

The actor, who plays Tanya Chesham-Leigh in the jukebox musical franchise, continued, "But, it's not like, 'Oh, I wish it could happen!' Judy Craymer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn't put it past Judy Craymer to get everybody back together."

"It's just the kind of movie that makes people happy," Baranski added of Mamma Mia's enduring appeal. "Witnessing how much people are showing up for these Democratic campaign rallies now, there's a lot of smiles, a lot of laughter. People are drawn to happiness and to joy, not doom and gloom. ... Maybe we can get Kamala [Harris] to use one of the ABBA songs?"