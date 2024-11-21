After Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival attendees got a sneak peek over the weekend, Mac Miller's estate has officially announced the late rapper's second posthumous album.

Arriving exactly five years on from 2020's Circles, Balloonerism is out January 17 via Warner. The artist born Malcolm James McCormick worked on it during a prolific period between 2013 and 2015, when he released Watching Movies with the Sound Off, Delusional Thomas, Faces, and GO:OD AM.

"Many of Malcolm's fans are aware of Balloonerism, a full-length album that Malcolm created around the time of the release of Faces in 2014," his family explained in a statement. "It is a project that was of great importance to Malcolm — to the extent that he commissioned artwork for it and discussions concerning when it should be released were had regularly, though ultimately GO:OD AM and subsequent albums ended up taking precedence."

They continued, "We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given that unofficial versions of the album have circulated online for years and that releasing Balloonerism was something that Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him, we felt it most appropriate to present an official version of the project to the world."

McCormick died in 2018 at the age of 26, shortly after the release of Swimming — which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys. Its posthumous companion, Circles, was one of the Best Albums of 2020.

Check out the album trailer for Balloonerism below.