Lizzo Responds to Being the Namesake of 'South Park' Ozempic Alternative

Back in March, Lizzo issued a viral statement saying "I QUIT" following the barrage of lawsuits filed against her last year by numerous former employees, alleging sexual harassment and unjust working conditions, among other claims. She later clarified that she wasn't quitting music, instead quitting "giving any negative energy attention" — and the pop star has now responded to being used as the namesake for an Ozempic alternative on South Park's "The End of Obesity" episode, which aired over the weekend.

Parodying the notorious weight loss drug's recent popularity, the episode has a running joke about an Ozempic substitute called Lizzo. "I'm going to write you a prescription for Lizzo," a doctor tells one of the characters. "She's a really good singer who talks about body positivity, and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day, and watch her videos just before bedtime. I'm afraid you'll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life."

The real Lizzo responded by posting a video on TikTok of her reacting to the South Park episode, saying off the top, "Guys, my worst fear has been actualized: I've been referenced in a South Park episode."

She goes on to watch a portion of the episode featuring an ad for Lizzo, boasting the treatment's benefits. "Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight," the commercial declared, adding that 70 percent of patients on Lizzo no longer cared about losing weight and that it "helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum."

Later in the clip, the artist said, "That's crazy. I just feel like, damn, I'm really that bitch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a fuck to the point where these men in Colorado know who the fuck I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years."

Watch Lizzo's TikTok below, and South Park's "The End of Obesity" episode is streaming now on Paramount+.