Toronto's Little Junior released their self-titled sophomore record in September, and now, they're giving it a proper debut. The alt-rockers are putting on a release show at the Garrison on November 8 with support from the Get Alongs and Amelia Maxwell.

"It's been a journey getting this DIY record out, so now it's time to celebrate! We can't wait to play the new album for our hometown crowd," singer Rane Elliott-Armstrong tells Exclaim!

Little Junior is the follow-up to 2018's Hi, which led to the band graduating from Exclaim!'s Class of 2019. So far, the eponymous record has hailed the singles "Profane" and "Spit."

Advance tickets for the show can be found on DICE.