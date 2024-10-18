Don Heffington, the drummer and singer-songwriter best known for his role in the band Lone Justice, passed away from leukemia at age 70 back in 2021.

A handful of artists have joined forces for a tribute album, Tonight I'll Go Down Swingin': A Tribute to Don Heffington, out today, and it includes Fiona Apple — for whom Heffington had drummed in the past — singing his 2016 song "Lately."

Back in March, Apple teamed up with Iron & Wine for "All in Good Time." Her last album was 2020's perfect 10, Fetch the Bolt Cutters.

Hear Apple's version of "Lately" below.