Montreal sextet Les Breastfeeders have announced their first album in 12 years, led by the new single "Vivre et exister."

La ville engloutie arrives November 8 via Bonsound. It's the long-awaited follow-up to 2011's Dans la gueule des jours, and features recent single "Les pieds chez toi."

With the album title translating to "The Sunken City," Les Breastfeeders are promising to take us on a journey through different stylistic universes — at times tinged with garage, psychedelic, post-'60s-punk and psych-folk — while maintaining a narrative "where each song from the album can become a neighbourhood, a street, an alley, a door, a room, a person," according to press notes.

Careening lead single "Vivre et exister" features new band member Karine Roxane Isabel on lead vocals. Watch the Philippe Beauséjour-directed video below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



La ville engloutie:

1. Les pieds chez toi

2. On ne prête qu'aux riches

3. Vivre et exister

4. Corsaire Satan

5. Ma mort d'avant ma mort

6. La ville engloutie

7. Mallorytown

8. Los sueños que ya no se sueñan más

9. La vérité c'est que tu mens

10. J'entends les tambours

11. Les rêves qu'on ne rêve plus

12. Aujourd'hui ou demain

Pre-order La ville engloutie.