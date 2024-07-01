King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce New Album 'FLIGHT b741'

Another year, another King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard album. The wildly prolific Australian psych rock group have just announced their first LP of 2024: FLIGHT b741 is out August 9 through p(doom) records.

The group shared the album cover and 10-song tracklist on social media. The first single and music video are set to arrive next week, on July 9, with a pre-order launching that same day. The band's Stu Mackenzie wrote, "Been working real hard on this one. So excited for you all to hear it!"

This is the follow-up to last year's synth-focused The Silver Cord.

King Gizzard will be touring North America later this summer and fall.

FLIGHT b741:

1. Mirage City

2. Antarctica

3. Raw Feel

4. Field of Vision

5. Hog Calling Contest

6. Le Risque

7. Flight b741

8. Sad Pilot

9. Rats in the Sky

10. Daily Blues