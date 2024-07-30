With support from Overkill and Night Demon, as well as additional vocals from Myrkur, Danish metallers King Diamond have announced a North American tour to close out the year — including stops in six Canadian cities across five provinces.

"This is the most elaborate thing we have ever done, that goes for the stage production as well," frontman Kind Diamond said in a release. "There will be additional backing vocals by Myrkur and she'll be playing organ for songs that need it. There will be some horrific surprises taking place on stage, but we are not to be held responsible since we are on a whole different timeline in 1920. It was back at the time when medicine was going through a dark period with lots of testing on human beings in order to progress medicine. This is Saint Lucifer's Hospital, also known as the Institute, enter if you dare!"

The Saint Lucifer's Hospital 1920 Tour kicks off on October 15 in San Antonio, TX. The band will make their first venture into Canada to kick off the month of November, performing at Montreal's MTELUS on November 2 and Mississauga's Great Canadian Casino on November 3.

After weaving their way back through the US, King Diamond will return to Canadian turf for some West Coast concerts in Vancouver (November 18), Edmonton (November 20), Saskatoon (November 21) and Calgary (November 22) before finishing the run stateside. They're set to wrap things up on December 6 in Dallas, TX.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (August 2), following presales beginning tomorrow (July 31) at 10 a.m. ET.

King Diamond 2024 Tour Dates:

10/15 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/16 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

10/18 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/19 St. Louis, MO - The Factory

10/20 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theater

10/22 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Center

10/23 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

10/25 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

10/26 St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater at Duke Energy Center for the Arts

10/28 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10/30 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theater

10/31 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

11/02 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

11/03 Mississauga, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino

11/04 Detroit, MI - The Masonic Temple

11/06 Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre & Ballroom

11/07 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

11/08 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

11/10 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

11/11 Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

11/14 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

11/16 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/18 Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

11/20 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Center

11/21 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

11/22 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

11/24 Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

11/25 Seattle, WA - Moore Theater

11/27 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

11/29 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

11/30 Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

12/01 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

12/02 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

12/04 Albuquerque, NM - REVEL

12/06 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum