With support from Overkill and Night Demon, as well as additional vocals from Myrkur, Danish metallers King Diamond have announced a North American tour to close out the year — including stops in six Canadian cities across five provinces.
"This is the most elaborate thing we have ever done, that goes for the stage production as well," frontman Kind Diamond said in a release. "There will be additional backing vocals by Myrkur and she'll be playing organ for songs that need it. There will be some horrific surprises taking place on stage, but we are not to be held responsible since we are on a whole different timeline in 1920. It was back at the time when medicine was going through a dark period with lots of testing on human beings in order to progress medicine. This is Saint Lucifer's Hospital, also known as the Institute, enter if you dare!"
The Saint Lucifer's Hospital 1920 Tour kicks off on October 15 in San Antonio, TX. The band will make their first venture into Canada to kick off the month of November, performing at Montreal's MTELUS on November 2 and Mississauga's Great Canadian Casino on November 3.
After weaving their way back through the US, King Diamond will return to Canadian turf for some West Coast concerts in Vancouver (November 18), Edmonton (November 20), Saskatoon (November 21) and Calgary (November 22) before finishing the run stateside. They're set to wrap things up on December 6 in Dallas, TX.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (August 2), following presales beginning tomorrow (July 31) at 10 a.m. ET.
King Diamond 2024 Tour Dates:
10/15 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
10/16 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
10/18 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/19 St. Louis, MO - The Factory
10/20 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theater
10/22 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Center
10/23 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre
10/25 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
10/26 St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater at Duke Energy Center for the Arts
10/28 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10/30 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theater
10/31 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
11/02 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
11/03 Mississauga, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino
11/04 Detroit, MI - The Masonic Temple
11/06 Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre & Ballroom
11/07 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
11/08 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
11/10 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
11/11 Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
11/14 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
11/16 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11/18 Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum
11/20 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Center
11/21 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
11/22 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
11/24 Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
11/25 Seattle, WA - Moore Theater
11/27 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
11/29 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
11/30 Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
12/01 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
12/02 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
12/04 Albuquerque, NM - REVEL
12/06 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum