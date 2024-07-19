Houston R&B/pop crooner keshi has announced a world tour, which will bring him to North American arenas this fall in support of the new album Requiem.

keshi will tour North America from October to December, playing various US shows plus Canadian arena gigs in Toronto, Laval, Vancouver and Edmonton. He will cross the Pacific in the new year to play Asia and Australia.

See the schedule below. An artist presale begins on Tuesday (July 23), with tickets going on sale to the general public next Friday (July 26) at 10 a.m. local time.

Requiem is out September 13 through Island Records.

keshi 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

10/06/2024 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

10/10/2024 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10/13/2024 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

10/15/2024 Laval, QC - Place Bell

10/17/2024 Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena

10/19/2024 Philadelphia, PA - Liacouras Center

10/22/2024 Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

10/25/2024 Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena

10/27/2024 Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

10/28/2024 Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

10/31/2024 Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

11/01/2024 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

11/04/2024 Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

11/06/2024 Portland, OR - Moda Center

11/07/2024 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

11/09/2024 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

11/10/2024 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

11/13/2024 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

11/15/2024 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

12/01/2024 Rotterdam, Netherlands - RTM Stage

12/03/2024 Paris, France - Zénith Paris

12/04/2024 London, UK - The 02

02/01/2025 Honolulu, HI - Neal S. Blaisdell Center

02/07/2025 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

02/10/2025 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

02/11/2025 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Center

02/14/2025 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

02/18/2025 Tokyo, Japan - PIA Arena MM

02/20/2025 Hong Kong, China - AWE Arena

02/23/2025 Jakarta, Indonesia - Istora Senayan

02/24/2025 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Axiata Arena

02/26/2025 Bangkok, Thailand - Impact Arena

03/04/2025 Manila, Philippines - SM Mall of Asia Arena

03/26/2025 Singapore - Singapore Indoor Stadium

03/28/2025 Taipei, Taiwan- NTSU Arena