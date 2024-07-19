Houston R&B/pop crooner keshi has announced a world tour, which will bring him to North American arenas this fall in support of the new album Requiem.
keshi will tour North America from October to December, playing various US shows plus Canadian arena gigs in Toronto, Laval, Vancouver and Edmonton. He will cross the Pacific in the new year to play Asia and Australia.
See the schedule below. An artist presale begins on Tuesday (July 23), with tickets going on sale to the general public next Friday (July 26) at 10 a.m. local time.
Requiem is out September 13 through Island Records.
keshi 2024–2025 Tour Dates:
10/06/2024 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
10/10/2024 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10/13/2024 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
10/15/2024 Laval, QC - Place Bell
10/17/2024 Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena
10/19/2024 Philadelphia, PA - Liacouras Center
10/22/2024 Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena
10/25/2024 Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena
10/27/2024 Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
10/28/2024 Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
10/31/2024 Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
11/01/2024 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
11/04/2024 Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum
11/06/2024 Portland, OR - Moda Center
11/07/2024 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
11/09/2024 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
11/10/2024 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
11/13/2024 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
11/15/2024 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
12/01/2024 Rotterdam, Netherlands - RTM Stage
12/03/2024 Paris, France - Zénith Paris
12/04/2024 London, UK - The 02
02/01/2025 Honolulu, HI - Neal S. Blaisdell Center
02/07/2025 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
02/10/2025 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
02/11/2025 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Center
02/14/2025 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
02/18/2025 Tokyo, Japan - PIA Arena MM
02/20/2025 Hong Kong, China - AWE Arena
02/23/2025 Jakarta, Indonesia - Istora Senayan
02/24/2025 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Axiata Arena
02/26/2025 Bangkok, Thailand - Impact Arena
03/04/2025 Manila, Philippines - SM Mall of Asia Arena
03/26/2025 Singapore - Singapore Indoor Stadium
03/28/2025 Taipei, Taiwan- NTSU Arena