Kehlani Bears Familiar Froot with New Album 'Crash'

Barely two years removed from Charli XCX's CRASH, Kehlani has announced their fourth studio album. Guess what it's called?

Crash (Kehlani's Version) arrives June 21 via Atlantic Records, following 2022's Blue Water Road, 2020's It Was Good Until It Wasn't and 2017's SweetSexySavage.

Little more is known about the record, with Kehlani sharing only the album artwork, title and release date on social media late yesterday (May 15). Crash will presumably feature the artist's latest single, "After Hours," which dropped at the beginning of April.