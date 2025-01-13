Kedr Livanskiy has shared details of her fourth LP. The artist will share Myrtus Myth on March 7 via 2MR.
The 11-track Myrtus Myth finds Livanskiy drawing on mythologies both public and personal for her experimental pop journey through the self. The album was created alongside longtime collaborator Flaty.
"The last couple of years have been incredibly difficult for many people on Earth," Kedr explains. "This album is a reflection on painful topics through the prism of the mythical, dreamlike and otherworldly."
Single "Anna," which you can find below alongside its lyrics in English, is an ode to a lost friend written in Livanskiy's native Russian.
Myrtus Myth:
1. Orpheus
2. Farewell
3. Anna
4. Night Trains
5. Zver
6. Spades on Hearts
7. Purple Sadness
8. Agata Dreams
9. Smoke and Ashes
10. Easy Rider
11. Kali-Yuga
"Anna" Lyrics (English):
Your house is covered with snow.
When you return to earth,
we will chat for hours, my friend, you are an angel, I know
when I look into the depths, I see your reflection
and I talk to you, and smile involuntarily
Anna,
Tell me how things are
Anna,
Separation is an earthly sister,
Anna Anna Anna Anna
It's autumn in your attic, but the dust still sparkles in the sun,
I remember you Anna, do you think it's strange?
When I look at the stars, I sing with you
You're somewhere, angel, I know we'll chat someday
Anna,
Tell me how things are
Anna,
Separation is an earthly sister,
Anna Anna Anna Anna