Kedr Livanskiy has shared details of her fourth LP. The artist will share Myrtus Myth on March 7 via 2MR.

The 11-track Myrtus Myth finds Livanskiy drawing on mythologies both public and personal for her experimental pop journey through the self. The album was created alongside longtime collaborator Flaty.

"The last couple of years have been incredibly difficult for many people on Earth," Kedr explains. "This album is a reflection on painful topics through the prism of the mythical, dreamlike and otherworldly."

Single "Anna," which you can find below alongside its lyrics in English, is an ode to a lost friend written in Livanskiy's native Russian.

Pre-order Myrtus Myth.



Myrtus Myth:

1. Orpheus

2. Farewell

3. Anna

4. Night Trains

5. Zver

6. Spades on Hearts

7. Purple Sadness

8. Agata Dreams

9. Smoke and Ashes

10. Easy Rider

11. Kali-Yuga

"Anna" Lyrics (English):

Your house is covered with snow.

When you return to earth,

we will chat for hours, my friend, you are an angel, I know

when I look into the depths, I see your reflection

and I talk to you, and smile involuntarily

Anna,

Tell me how things are

Anna,

Separation is an earthly sister,

Anna Anna Anna Anna

It's autumn in your attic, but the dust still sparkles in the sun,

I remember you Anna, do you think it's strange?

When I look at the stars, I sing with you

You're somewhere, angel, I know we'll chat someday

Anna,

Tell me how things are

Anna,

Separation is an earthly sister,

Anna Anna Anna Anna