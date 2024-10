Yeehaw! Country star Kane Brown has announced the details of his 2025 tour in support of his upcoming album The High Road.

The North American outing runs through spring 2025, including five Canadian shows: Winnipeg (March 27), Calgary (March 29), Edmonton (March 30), Quebec City (April 3) and Montreal (April 4). Scotty McCreery and Dasha will open all of the Canadian shows.

Fans can register at Brown's website for a presale that begins on October 15. Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

The High Road is out January 24.

Kane Brown 2025 Tour Dates:

03/13 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena *^

03/14 Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena *^

03/15 Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center *^

03/20 Portland, OR - Moda Center *^

03/21 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena *^

03/22 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena *^

03/27 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre +^

03/29 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome +^

03/30 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place +^

04/03 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre +^

04/04 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre +^

04/05 Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion +^

04/10 Evansville, IN - Ford Center +^

04/11 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena +^

04/12 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *=

04/24 Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena *=

04/25 Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *=

05/01 State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center +=

05/02 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena +=

05/03 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena +=

05/09 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *=

05/10 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *=

05/15 Albany, NY - MVP Arena *=

05/16 Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena *=

05/17 Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall *=

05/22 Canandaigua, NY - CMAC *=

05/23 Canandaigua, NY - CMAC *=

05/24 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *=

05/25 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *=

06/21 Columbus, OH-Buckeye Country Superfest

07/10-13 Chicago, IL- Windy City Smokeout



* Mitchell Tenpenny

+ Scotty McCreery

^ Dasha

= Ashley Cooke