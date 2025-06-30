At this point, AutoTune is a decades-old stylistic tool, but for some reason, some people still don't understand it's not only used for vocal fixing. Enter Charli XCX, who is calling out some "boomers" who weren't happy with her using vox filters at her Glastonbury set.

The singer has been using obvious filters while singing live for years, though some people don't understand AutoTuned vocals are akin to any singer adding reverb or any other effect to their mics. Charli took to Twitter to complain about unnamed people commenting on the set, calling the discourse "super fascinating."

"Like the idea that singing with deliberate AutoTune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band suddenly means you must not be a 'real artist' is like, the most boring take ever. Yawn sorry just fell asleep xx," she wrote.

In another tweet, she continued, "But to be honest… I enjoy the discourse. [In my opinion,] the best art is divisive and confrontational and often evolves into truly interesting culture rather than being like kind of ok, easily understood and sort of forgettable."

Charli's Glastonbury set was notable for a few other reasons too. On her festival run, she's been distressing BRAT's album cover more and more, and she set the whole thing on fire (digitally, of course) for this weekend's performance. Gracie Abrams was also the "Apple" girl for some reason.