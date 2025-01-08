In support of her 2024 epic Strange Medicine, Grenadian-Canadian folk and roots singer-songwriter Kaïa Kater has announced a slate of North American tour dates to kick off the new year. As of right now, her itinerary includes shows in nine Canadian cities across five provinces.

After kicking off the dates on January 12 in New York, NY, Kater will visit the Canadian East Coast for a trio of gigs in Canning (January 23), Dartmouth (January 24) and Fredericton (January 25). From there, she'll head westward for BC concerts in Prince George (February 9), Vancouver (February 11) and Penticton (February 12).

The artist will go on to make a pair of Alberta stops in St. Albert (February 14) and Calgary (February 15) ahead of wrapping her Canadian appearances in Toronto with Sweet Honey in the Rock on April 4. Kater will then head into the spring with two more US performances in Mamaroneck, NY, and Chicago, IL.

Tickets are on sale now. The musician's full schedule can be found below, and details on more upcoming Canadian concerts in Exclaim!'s concert listings.

Kaïa Kater 2025 Tour Dates:

01/12 New York, NY - Cafe Wha?

01/23 Canning, NS - Music in Communities

01/24 Dartmouth, NS - The Sanctuary Arts Centre

01/25 Fredericton, NB - Wilmot United Church

02/09 Prince George, BC - Winter Coldsnap Festival

02/11 Vancouver, BC - York Theatre, The Cultch

02/12 Penticton, BC - The Dream Cafe

02/14 St. Albert, AB - Arden Theatre

02/15 Calgary, AB - Central United Church

04/04 Toronto, ON - Meridian Arts Centre *

04/25 Mamaroneck, NY - Emelin Theatre for Performing Arts

05/16 Chicago IL - Northeastern Illinois University

* with Sweet Honey in the Rock