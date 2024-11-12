Julia Holter returned with the lovely Something in the Room She Moves earlier this year, and today she's shared another piece of that album's kaleidoscopic puzzle. "The Laugh Is in the Eyes" is a sparkly, see-sawing thing that started as a demo for Something in the Room She Moves.

"The Laugh Is in the Eyes" takes its title from Holter's song "Spinning." It's as complex and cerebral as you'd expect from Holter, but it has a gentle warmth at its core.

In a statement about the song, Holter said:

"The Laugh Is in the Eyes" came out of the Something in the Room She Moves writing sessions, and it shares that album's devotion to transformation and bodily senses. There's a loopy restlessness, a rhythmic 5ness alongside a 4ness, a circle and a square. Like in the song "Spinning," a surprise awakening awaits in the state of "night" — from stagnancy to the anticipation of flowers, flutes, feeling.

Check out "The Laugh Is in the Eyes" below.