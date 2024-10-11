In support of her wide-ranging latest record falling or flying, British R&B singer-songwriter Jorja Smith has announced a 2025 North American tour. She'll play a lone Candian show in Toronto this coming March.

Kicking off on February 18 in Austin, TX, Smith comes from across the pond to hit the road. The single stop in Canada comes just past the halfway point, with the artist scheduled to perform at Toronto's Massey Hall on March 4 ahead of completing the run stateside on March 13 in Washington, D.C.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (October 18), with presales happening from October 15 at 10 a.m. local time beforehand. Find the full itinerary below.

Jorja Smith 2025 Tour Dates:

02/18 Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

02/20 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

02/21 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

02/24 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

02/26 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

03/01 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/02 Detroit, MI -The Fillmore Detroit

03/04 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

03/07 Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

03/08 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Phialdelphia

03/10 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

03/13 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem