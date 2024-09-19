Following the release of new album POPtical Illusion in June, the ever-prolific John Cale is taking the time to dig into his archives: the rock 'n' roll legend has announced reissues of a pair of his beloved albums from the early 1970s, Paris 1919 and The Academy in Peril, the former getting a deluxe expansion with a brand new track.

Paris 1919 Deluxe Edition and The Academy in Peril can be expected November 15 via Domino, and are now available for pre-order on vinyl, CD and digital. As aforementioned, the deluxe version of Paris 1919 includes new recording "Fever Dream 2024: You're a Ghost," as well as previously unreleased outtakes and liner notes by Grayson Haver Currin, while The Academy features bonus track "Temper."

"Revisiting work from the past is a double-edged sword for me. Of course, it's bound to happen when you've been making music for 60 years or so," Cale said in a statement. "What's unique about this process with Domino, is their desire to get it right. Not merely re-issue something for the sake of an anniversary or racking up a catalogue favourite — but finding new treasures and highlighting what made it special in the first place."

He continued, "After hearing the test pressings, it occurred to me that the new mastering was a major part of how these works will be presented, rather than simply being preserved. There are moments of clarity and even a laugh or two had by revisiting not only the music, but recalling the sessions (and antics) that made up what became these two recordings. It is my pleasure to share these with you . . . again."