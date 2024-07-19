JJ Wilde Details New Album 'Vices,' Shares "Options"

"This album is the album I said I would never make"

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Jul 19, 2024

Kitchener, ON-hailing singer-songwriter JJ Wilde has announced her forthcoming new album, previewed today by new single "Options."

Vices is due September 20 via Black Box Recordings. It's the follow-up to the artist's last full-length record, 2020's Ruthless, and compiles the tracks from her latest EP Best of Me (Part 1) for a 10-track collection.

"This album is the album I said I would never make," Wilde admitted in a statement. "I always said that I would never put a relationship before music or myself and then I went and got completely lost in someone. The amount of emotional, personal and mental growth that this album has brought forward for me is massive. It's the breakup album I swore I wouldn't write. But I got dumped before a two-month tour across the States, and that was the catalyst to  go deeper into my most vulnerable places, and heal."

She continued:

I've always had sort of a hard shell and a wall up when it comes to how far I let people in and what I share in my music. I think I had an idea of what people wanted to hear from me. Or what I was supposed to be as a woman in rock music. This album completely tears down that wall to expose a softer side.

After being lost in the pursuit of someone, I found myself again while writing this album. I took a road trip that took me across America where I packed my VW and didn't come back for three months, waking up in a new city and deciding that day where to go next. I stayed on the road for almost an entire year touring around the world. I moved from Ontario to Nashville. I began performing sober for the first time in my life. Each writing session felt like it was unlocking a new sense of hurt that led to healing. There's so many different beautiful things that come from true heartbreak. And I don't think I have ever felt hurt like this.

Conversely, latest track "Options" is a country-tinged rocker that playfully revels in endless possibilities — listen below, where you'll also find the full album tracklist. 

In addition to playing a bunch of festival gigs this summer, Wilde will embark on a North American tour this fall.


Vices:

1. Arizona
2. Best of Me
3. Options
4. Hands
5. Say
6. Bad Side
7. Mess to Make
8. Toxic
9. Takes Me Back
10. Perfect Stranger

Tour Dates

September 19, 2024

October 30, 2024

November 11, 2024

November 22, 2024

November 23, 2024

