Revelree Music Festival is returning to the shores of Lake Huron in 2025 for a lively fourth edition. The two-day music festival will take over Sarnia, ON's Canatara Park from July 18 to 19, featuring an exciting slate of 12 all-Canadian rock, alternative, and roots acts.

With acts like Texas King, the Action Figures, Lucious, Bedouin Soundclash, Misty Blue, Jeremy Voltz and From the Ceiling, there will be musical offerings for everyone, in addition to Revelree's food vendors, craft garden, merch tent and picnic area. The all-ages event will also offer non-alcoholic beverages.

VIP and general admission single-day and weekend passes can be purchased here. Check out Exclaim!'s five must-see acts heading to Sarnia this summer below.

A Short Walk to Pluto

The alt-rock quartet from Toronto released their debut album in February of this year, confidently presenting themselves as a young band to watch out for. Out of Range captures a palpable energy with its blend of classic rock 'n' roll riffs and assertive, country-inflected vocals.

The Darcys

Unlike the Jane Austen character they borrowed their name from, the Toronto rock duo's charm is clear right from the get-go, and they are sure to hook audiences with their groovy bass lines and punchy drums.

The Sheepdogs

With four JUNO Awards and a couple platinum-selling albums under their belt, you won't want to miss Saskatoon's Southern rockers roar their way through their headlining set at Revelree on the 18th.

The Strumbellas

Lindsay, ON's own alt-rockers will be closing out the festival on Saturday night. They began to make waves around the world when they released Hope in 2016 — if you listened to the radio at all that year, you know the Strumbellas — and they're still going strong with their rootsy allure on last year's Part Time Believer.

JJ Wilde

The Kitchener singer-songwriter sparkles on stage as she belts her blues-tinged rock anthems. Wilde exposed her more vulnerable and emotional side on last year's sophomore release, Vices, while maintaining a fiery edge with her hard-hitting, catchy choruses.