Jethro Tull have announced plans for their 24th studio album, Curious Ruminant, which is due to arrive on March 7. Today, they're previewing the record with the title track.

The record features contributions from former keyboardist Andrew Giddings and drummer James Duncan, as well as current band members David Goodier, John O'Hara, Scott Hammond and founding member Ian Anderson, plus, making his recording debut with the band, guitarist Jack Clark.

Curious Ruminant is said to contain "a more personal level of lyric content than we are used to hearing," from Anderson.

The title track arrives alongside a video by Costin Chioreanu. You can check that out below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist.



Curious Ruminant:

1. Puppet and the Puppet Master

2. Curious Ruminant

3. Dunsinane Hill

4. The Tipu House

5. Savannah of Paddington Green

6. Stygian Hand

7. Over Jerusalem

8. Drink from the Same Well

9. Interim Sleep