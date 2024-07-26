Yes, chef-boss. Jeremy Allen White, who is presumably enjoying the rise of rodent boyfriends amid BRAT — er, rat (boy) — summer, is also working on his portrayal of Bruce Springsteen for the upcoming biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere, which is set to begin production this fall.

Despite initially intending to keep a distance from the billionaire subject ("I'm trying to have a bit of my own process," White told Variety last month. "I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I'll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there"), he and the Boss have apparently now "texted and emailed," and may meet in person tomorrow (July 27) when White attends Springsteen's Wembley Stadium show in London, UK.

"I"m really excited to see him perform," White told Variety at the pre-Olympics party held at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. And when asked how, exactly, the legendary songwriter texts, the actor grinned, "Like a boss." While this certainly doesn't come as a surprise, sometimes it's nice to have the obvious confirmed.

In June, it was reported that White wants to do his own singing in the film — written and directed by Scott Cooper — about the making of Springsteen's landmark 1982 album, Nebraska, adapted from Warren Zanes's 2023 biography. The artist will reportedly consult on the film, which shoots in New Jersey.