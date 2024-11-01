Today, Jennifer Castle shares her latest, Camelot — an Exclaim! Staff Pick — her follow-up to 2020's Monarch Season, via Paradise of Bachelors and Solstice Radio.

You can listen to the album, co-produced by Castle and longtime collaborator Jeff McMurrich, in full below, and, as the singer-songwriter announces today, you'll also be able to hear it live across the country (and the UK) in the coming months.

After Castle celebrates Camelot with a doubleheader of release shows on the Winter Solstice (December 20 and 21) at Toronto's Transac, she's mapped out a handful of Western Canadian dates for the new year. Those kick off in Regina on January 22, with dates in Winnipeg (January 23), Saskatoon (January 24), Edmonton (January 25) and Calgary (January 26) to follow, after which she'll continue on across the pond.

Check out the itinerary below, where you can also listen to Camelot in full.



Jennifer Castle 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

12/20 Toronto, ON - Tranzac Club - Solstice/Camelot Release Show

12/21 Toronto, ON - Tranzac Club - Solstice/Camelot Release Show

01/22 Regina, SK - Artesian

01/23 Winnipeg, MB - Handsome Daughter

01/24 Saskatoon, SK - TBD

01/25 Edmonton, AB - CKUA Performance Space

01/26 Calgary, AB - Palomino

02/14 Brighton, UK - St Luke's Church at Queens Park

02/15 London, UK - EartH

02/17 Chester, UK - St Mary's Creative Space