Is it almost December already? The Basement Revue — the half-music, half-literary annual variety show hosted and curated by Jason Collett — is set to return to the Paradise on Bloor for five nights on December 5, 12, 19, 21 and 28. Now in its 16th season, the event has tapped writer, activist and journalist Desmond Cole as guest curator to handpick the surprise lineup of performers for the December 12 show.

Since its inception one winter night when Collett and writer Emma Healey were at the Dakota Tavern in 2007, the Basement Revue has brought local artists of different disciplines together on stage. With the improvisational nature of a kitchen party, musicians, storytellers and poets, it has become one of the country's most dynamic live event series.

The roster of Basement Revue performers grows more and more illustrious, with the likes of Anne Waldman, Canisia Lubrin, Daniel Lanois, Tanya Tagaq, Gord Downie, Rufus Wainwright, Marina Abromovic, Lee Maracle, Bahamas, Shad, Dennis Lee, Hal Wilner, CA Conrad, Weaves, Miriam Toews, Tanya Talaga and k-os having performed in years past.

Tickets for this year's edition of the Basement Revue are on sale now.