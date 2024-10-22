James Bay — the English singer-songwriter man with the hat who initially held back the river in 2014 — has announced a run of 2025 North American tour dates behind his latest record, Changes All the Time. He'll play a few Canadian shows in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal next spring.

Dubbed the Up All Night Tour, the slate of dates gets underway starting April 21 in Minneapolis, MN. Bay will venture to Canada the following month for gigs at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom (May 10), Toronto's History (May 26) and Montreal's MTELUS, where he'll wrap things up on May 28.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (October 25), with various presales starting tomorrow (October 23) at 8 a.m. local. See the full itinerary below.

James Bay 2025 Tour Dates:

04/21 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

04/22 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

04/24 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

04/29 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

04/30 Austin, TX - Emo's

05/01 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

05/04 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

05/06 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

05/07 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

05/09 Seattle, WA - Showbox

05/10 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

05/11 Portland, OR - Rosalind Theater

05/13 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

05/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

05/20 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

05/21 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

05/22 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

05/26 Toronto, ON - History

05/28 Montreal, QC - MTELUS