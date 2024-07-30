Kathryn Calder has announced plans to reunite with her previous band Immaculate Machine for a hometown show in Victoria, BC.

Calder shared a photo on Instagram revealing that Immaculate Machine will be performing at Victoria's Centennial Square for the finale of the weekly Eventide Music Series. Energy Slime, Teenage Art Scene and Luna Land are also on the bill.

Immaculate Machine were active from 2003 to 2011, at which point they released a series of albums on Mint Records, including 2005's Ones and Zeroes and 2007's Fables.

A couple of years into their run, Kathryn Calder joined the New Pornographers and later launched a solo career. She had mostly stepped away from the band to care for her sick mother by the time they released their final album, 2009's High on Jackson Hill. Drummer Luke Kozlowski quit the group to go to school in 2009, leaving singer-guitarist Brooke Gallupe to lead the band during their final years.

They broke up in 2011, citing a lack of motivation to continue without the original lineup. This reunion performance will feature the core trio.

It's unclear if this is a one-off show or if Immaculate Machine have any further plans.