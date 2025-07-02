Honey Jam is celebrating three decades of championing a diversity of talent from across the country this year, and as part of the celebrations, Canada's first and longest-running female artist development program will stage a 30th anniversary concert at Massey Hall.

The program's Inspirations concert, set for July 30 at the historic venue, will span genres including hip-hop, jazz, pop, gospel, opera, R&B, rock, country, dancehall and more.

UPDATE (7/2, 11:45 a.m. ET): The full lineup for Honey Jam has been revealed. Performers on the bill include Annabel Oreste, Blue Will, Charmie, Chatta, Christina Smith, Cinzia, Feura, Fridaee, Haliey Smith, Jaclyn Kenyon, Joy Lapps, Leah Holtom, Rachelle Show, Rebecca Sichon, as well as a hip-hop medley featuring Jelly Too Fly, LolaBunz and Villah.

"As we count down to July 30, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude thinking about how far we've come," Honey Jam founder and Executive Director Ebonnie Rowe shared in a release. "Our 30th anniversary is more than a milestone — it's a celebration of all the artists, mentors and supporters who've helped us build over the past three decades. We can't wait to see the iconic Massey Hall stage filled with the energy, talent and sisterhood that define Honey Jam."

Hosted by CBC Music's Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, the evening will see featured vocalists perform songs by the icons who have inspired them.

"Our last big milestone, the 25th anniversary in 2020, was during COVID, where all of our big plans had to be cancelled so we're excited to make up for that and do it big for our 30th!" Honey Jam founder and executive director Ebonnie Rowe shares in a release. "One of the wonderful things that did happen back in 2020 was that we were selected to receive the Roy Thomson Award of Merit by the Toronto Arts Foundation. That recognition brought us into the 'Hall' family. We did 2 shows at TD Music Hall, and it became a dream to one day perform at the majestic Massey Hall. So it's a full circle moment and we're so excited to welcome thousands of music fans to celebrate with us in such a beautiful and historic venue."

Tickets for the Inspirations concert can be purchased for $30 each plus applicable fees.

Honey Jam has also launched a community ticket sponsorship drive with the goal of making the concert accessible to youth from community groups, performing arts schools and music programs. Individuals or businesses interested in contributing can reach organizers by emailing honeyjamtickets [at] gmail [dot] com for more information.

Leading up to the July concert, Honey Jam will throw an anniversary party on June 30 at Axis Club, hosted by program alum BLUE WILL and featuring DJs MelBoogie and Killa Kels.

Additional 2025 programming and anniversary happenings will be announced via Honey Jam's official website and Instagram profile.

Honey Jam alumni include the likes of Nelly Furtado, Jully Black, Haviah Mighty, Melanie Fiona and LU KALA.