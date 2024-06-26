Heems Announces New Album 'VEENA LP'

After releasing his first solo album in nearly a decade earlier this year, Heems has revealed that's not all he has up his sleeve. Due August 23, VEENA LP will be released on the former Das Racist MC's own label, Veena Sounds.

With the announcement, Heems has shared the record's lead single, "MANTO," a collaboration with Vijay Iyer. It delves into the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. Its music video features the women in Heem's family — his mother, sister, nieces and elderly aunts, who survived partition, in a family home.

Heems released Lafandar in February, marking his first solo release since 2015's Eat, Pray, Thug. With the release, he also treated Das Racist's 2010 mixtapes Shut Up, Dude and Sit Down, Man to their vinyl debuts.

Check out the video for "MANTO" and the tracklist for VEENA LP below.



VEENA LP:

1. Veena

2. Ratatouille

3. Manto (with Vijay Iyer)

4. Bourdain (feat. Mr. Cheeks)

5. Underbelly

6. Rakhi (feat. Pavvan, Ajji)

7. Flowers (feat. Navz-47)

8. Juhi (with Hasan Minhaj)

9. Dame

10. Banshee (feat. Cool Calm Pete)

11. Righteous