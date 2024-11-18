Supporting last year's I'd Be Lying If I Said I Didn't Care, Hannah Georgas has announced a run of intimate solo shows in Ontario next spring.

As of press time, the singer-songwriter has mapped out four concerts across the province for April 2025 in Paris (April 10), Guelph (April 11), Creemore (April 12) and Burnstown (April 13). She's even offered to field song requests in advance!

Tickets are on sale now. Find the full itinerary below.

Hannah Georgas 2025 Tour Dates:

04/10 Paris, ON - Dominion Telegraph

04/11 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

04/12 Creemore, ON - St. John's United Church

04/13 Burnstown, ON - Neat Cafe