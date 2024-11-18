Hannah Georgas Maps Out Spring Ontario Tour

She'll play solo shows in Paris, Guelph, Creemore and Burnstown next April

Photo: Davey Pentecost

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Nov 18, 2024

Supporting last year's I'd Be Lying If I Said I Didn't Care, Hannah Georgas has announced a run of intimate solo shows in Ontario next spring.

As of press time, the singer-songwriter has mapped out four concerts across the province for April 2025 in Paris (April 10), Guelph (April 11), Creemore (April 12) and Burnstown (April 13). She's even offered to field song requests in advance!

Tickets are on sale now. Find the full itinerary below.

Hannah Georgas 2025 Tour Dates:

04/10 Paris, ON - Dominion Telegraph
04/11 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall
04/12 Creemore, ON - St. John's United Church
04/13 Burnstown, ON - Neat Cafe

