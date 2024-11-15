Goo Goo Dolls are embarking on a massive tour of North America next summer, and are bringing Dashboard Confessional along with them.

Following a stint in Australia in February and an appearance at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA, the band will meet Chris Carrabba and co. to begin their trek in Phoenix, AX, on July 13. After travelling through the US South, they'll tour along the East Coast before making their lone Canadian stop at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 10. From there, they'll continue through the States before wrapping things up in Camdenton, MO, on September 12.

"We are truly excited to bring our Summer Anthem Tour 2025 to all our friends," bandleader John Rzeznik said in a press release. "We're busy putting together our 15th studio album so we will have some great new songs and of course we'll be playing all the songs you know and love. Every tour we do is about making new friends and reuniting with everyone who's been with us since day one."

A presale for the tour runs next Thursday (November 21) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. General on-sale begins November 22 also at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Goo Goo Dolls' website.

Check out the full run of dates below.

Goo Goo Dolls Summer Anthem Tour 2025 with Dashboard Confessional:

07/13 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

07/16 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

07/17 Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

07/19 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

07/20 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

07/22 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

07/23 St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

07/25 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/26 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

07/27 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Center

07/29 Boston, MA - LeaderBank Pavilion

07/30 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

08/01 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

08/02 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

08/03 Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

08/05 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

08/06 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

08/08 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheaterwednesd

08/09 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

08/10 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

08/12 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

08/13 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/15 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/16 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

08/18 Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

08/19 La Vista, NE - The Astro

08/21 Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

08/22 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

08/24 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/26 West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/28 Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

08/29 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/31 Seattle, WA - Venue TBD

09/01 Seattle, WA - Venue TBD

09/04 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

09/06 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

09/07 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

09/09 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

09/11 Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

09/12 Camdenton, MO - Ozark Amphitheater