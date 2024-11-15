Goo Goo Dolls are embarking on a massive tour of North America next summer, and are bringing Dashboard Confessional along with them.
Following a stint in Australia in February and an appearance at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA, the band will meet Chris Carrabba and co. to begin their trek in Phoenix, AX, on July 13. After travelling through the US South, they'll tour along the East Coast before making their lone Canadian stop at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 10. From there, they'll continue through the States before wrapping things up in Camdenton, MO, on September 12.
"We are truly excited to bring our Summer Anthem Tour 2025 to all our friends," bandleader John Rzeznik said in a press release. "We're busy putting together our 15th studio album so we will have some great new songs and of course we'll be playing all the songs you know and love. Every tour we do is about making new friends and reuniting with everyone who's been with us since day one."
A presale for the tour runs next Thursday (November 21) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. General on-sale begins November 22 also at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Goo Goo Dolls' website.
Check out the full run of dates below.
Goo Goo Dolls Summer Anthem Tour 2025 with Dashboard Confessional:
07/13 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
07/16 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
07/17 Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
07/19 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
07/20 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
07/22 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
07/23 St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
07/25 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/26 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
07/27 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Center
07/29 Boston, MA - LeaderBank Pavilion
07/30 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
08/01 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
08/02 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
08/03 Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center
08/05 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
08/06 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
08/08 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheaterwednesd
08/09 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
08/10 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
08/12 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
08/13 Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/15 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/16 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
08/18 Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater
08/19 La Vista, NE - The Astro
08/21 Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
08/22 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
08/24 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/26 West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/28 Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
08/29 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/31 Seattle, WA - Venue TBD
09/01 Seattle, WA - Venue TBD
09/04 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
09/06 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
09/07 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
09/09 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
09/11 Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre
09/12 Camdenton, MO - Ozark Amphitheater