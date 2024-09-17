A GoFundMe crowdsourcing campaign has been launched to support repairs at the Rivoli — the longstanding performance space, bar and restaurant in Toronto's Queen West neighbourhood — following a break-in.

During a routine maintenance task on Sunday (September 15), an unidentified individual used a ladder left in the venue's front entrance to break the front door and the window inside. "This senseless act of destruction has left us with significant repair costs that our limited funds cannot cover," owner and operator John Christensen wrote in the fundraiser's description.

Christensen is looking to raise the $5,000 required to repair the damaged door and window, but is adamant that community contributions of any size will help, and will be put directly towards the cost of fixing the damages. "Your support will help us continue to provide unforgettable experiences and support the vibrant music community that makes the Rivoli a cherished part of Toronto's cultural landscape," he added.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse recorded their new album Fu##in' Up at the Rivoli, which has hosted hundreds of other legendary acts — from Adele to Iggy Pop — since it was established in 1982. Soon after the venue's opening, an early iteration of the Kids in the Hall comedy troupe began performing there, and were doing sets on a weekly basis by the time the five core on-stage players (Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Scott Thompson, Bruce McCulloch and Mark McKinney) were established in 1984.