Fontaines D.C. Map Out Fall North American Tour

In anticipation of their forthcoming new album Romance (out August 23), Dublin's Fontaines D.C. have announced their first run of headlining North American tour dates since 2022. With support from Been Stellar, they'll play Canadian shows in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal this fall.
Kicking off September 20 in Seattle, WA, the post-punks will hit the road, making their first venture into Canada to perform at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on September 22. After a couple more weeks traversing the US, they'll return for concerts in Toronto (October 11) and Montreal (October 12) ahead of closing out the tour on October 20 in Philadelphia, PA.
Tickets go on sale Friday (May 10) following presales, which begin tomorrow (May 8) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule of dates below.
Fontaines D.C. 2024 Tour Dates:
09/20 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
09/21 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
09/22 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
09/24 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
09/26 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
09/27 San Diego, CA - SOMA
09/28 Pomona, CA - Fox Theater
09/30 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/02 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
10/04 Lawrence, KS - The Granada
10/05 Omaha, NE - Slowdown
10/06 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
10/08 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
10/09 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
10/11 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/12 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
10/13 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
10/15 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
10/18 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
10/20 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore