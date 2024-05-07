Fontaines D.C. Map Out Fall North American Tour

In anticipation of their forthcoming new album Romance (out August 23), Dublin's Fontaines D.C. have announced their first run of headlining North American tour dates since 2022. With support from Been Stellar, they'll play Canadian shows in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal this fall.

Kicking off September 20 in Seattle, WA, the post-punks will hit the road, making their first venture into Canada to perform at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on September 22. After a couple more weeks traversing the US, they'll return for concerts in Toronto (October 11) and Montreal (October 12) ahead of closing out the tour on October 20 in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 10) following presales, which begin tomorrow (May 8) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule of dates below.

Fontaines D.C. 2024 Tour Dates:

09/20 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

09/21 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

09/22 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

09/24 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

09/26 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

09/27 San Diego, CA - SOMA

09/28 Pomona, CA - Fox Theater

09/30 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/02 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

10/04 Lawrence, KS - The Granada

10/05 Omaha, NE - Slowdown

10/06 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

10/08 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

10/09 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

10/11 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/12 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10/13 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

10/15 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

10/18 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

10/20 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore