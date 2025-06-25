Watch Olivia Rodrigo Cover Fontaines D.C.'s "I Love You" in Dublin

Honestly? Kind of on brand

Photo: Nick Walker

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Jun 25, 2025

Olivia Rodrigo is getting a lot of post-punk cred these days. Earlier this month, she performed Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House" with David Byrne at Governors Ball, and last night (June 24), she paid homage to Fontaines D.C. in their hometown of Dublin.

The pop star played the Skinty Fia track for the crowd at Marlay Park, playing rhythm guitar while singing the track. It's not too far off from some of her own songs, so it's a good fit. Watch it below.

Rodrigo is currently on the festival circuit in support of 2023's GUTS

@orlagh97x Olivia Rodrigo covers Fontaines DC in Marley Park Dublin #oliviarodrigo #gutstour #gutstourspilled #dublin #marlaypark #fonatinesdc #freepalestine ♬ original sound - orlagh ◡̈
