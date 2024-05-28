Five Must-See Acts at Hamilton's FrancoFEST

Haven't you heard — Francophone music is popping off these days! French Canada has produced some of the best albums in recent memory, crossing linguistic borders with melodies and arrangements that are simply undeniable, regardless of what language you speak.

With that in mind, FrancoFEST is Hamilton, ON's celebration of all things Francophone, assembling a three-day lineup of art, culture and, of course, music. This year's theme is "celebrate Franco diversity," an acknowledgement of the rich tapestry of cultures encompassed within the Francophone community.

Below, find Exclaim!'s picks for the five must-see artists coming to Hamilton's Gage Park from June 21 to 23. Best of all, admission to the festival is free, so come by and take a chance on some new artists!

LeFLOFRANCO

LeFLOFRANCO is a Franco-Ontarian rapper of Haitian origin. Having honed his sound across albums and concert stages for the past decade, he's hitting the ground running in 2024, having released a series of singles in recent months. He's on a roll, so expect him to tear through FrancoFEST on a wave of momentum.

Mélissa Ouimet

Singer-songwriter Mélissa Ouimet is more than just a Franco-Ontarian artist — she's a spokesperson for Canadian Francophone communities outside of Quebec, having released her song "Personne ne pourra m'arrêter (La résistance)" as an anthem for anti-Francophone measures. Come join her movement at FrancoFEST.

Mi'gmafrica

An intriguing meeting of cultures, Mi'gmafrica is the mashup of Mi'gmaq instrumentalist Valérie Ivy Hamelin and kora player Sadio Sissokho. Joined by a rhythm section, Sissokho and Hamelin are united in celebration of their ancestors and the earth itself, sharing traditional songs of their people in a whole new way.

Samian

In keeping with FrancoFEST's mission to "celebrate Franco diversity," Abitibiwinni First Nation rapper performs in both French an Algonquin, and is an advocate for the preservation of his language. A Felix Award nominee, he's a seasoned performer and multi-hyphenate who also has a number of acting roles under his belt.

DJ Unpier

Dance is the universal language. Montreal-based party starter DJ Unpier draws on pop and house while making his own signature French-speaking EDM that he refers to as "le Keb House." His thumping beats guaranteed to get people moving, no matter what language the hook is sung in.