I Mother Earth and Crash Karma singer Edwin released his debut album, 1999's Another Spin Around the Sun, 25 years ago, and he's now announced plans to celebrate the anniversary with a Toronto show at the Phoenix Concert Theatre.

"When a friend of mine pointed out that Another Spin Around the Sun was turning 25, I got a bit nostalgic for all of the other music I have been fortunate enough to create in my life," Edwin said in a statement. "I thought about how much I miss playing a lot of the tunes from my solo and Crash Karma days."

He added, "I am loving the I Mother Earth world and music but thought I could put a band together and perform a few shows that feature my solo and Crash Karma music."

Another Spin Around the Sun went gold, won a JUNO and an MMVA, and had three Top 10 singles in Canada: "Alive," "Trippin'" and "Hang Ten."

Tickets for the anniversary show go on sale on Monday (December 23) at 9 a.m. local time. It's an all-ages show.