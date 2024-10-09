Having just released his third LP For the Boy in Me, Toronto's Dylan Sinclair has announced his first international headlining tour for 2025, including a pair of Canadian shows in his hometown and Vancouver.
The baby, let's be honest tour kicks off overseas in Bristol, UK, on January 31. The R&B artist will then play another couple of UK dates — and a couple more in Europe — before beginning the North American leg of the venture on February 27 in Seattle, WA.
His two Canadian performances mark the run's final and penultimate performances, with concerts scheduled for Vancouver's Fortune Sound Club on March 29 and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on April 12.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (October 11), after ongoing presales with the code "GOLDEN." Check out the full list of dates below.
Dylan Sinclair 2025 Tour Dates:
01/31 Bristol, UK - Exchange
02/01 Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute
02/04 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
02/06 Paris, France - Pop Up
02/07 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet
02/27 Seattle, WA - Barboza
03/03 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
03/05 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
03/12 Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock - HOB
03/14 Atlanta, GA - The Loft
03/16 Washington, DC - Union Stage
03/19 New York, NY - Racket
03/23 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
03/29 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
04/12 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall