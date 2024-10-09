Having just released his third LP For the Boy in Me, Toronto's Dylan Sinclair has announced his first international headlining tour for 2025, including a pair of Canadian shows in his hometown and Vancouver.

The baby, let's be honest tour kicks off overseas in Bristol, UK, on January 31. The R&B artist will then play another couple of UK dates — and a couple more in Europe — before beginning the North American leg of the venture on February 27 in Seattle, WA.

His two Canadian performances mark the run's final and penultimate performances, with concerts scheduled for Vancouver's Fortune Sound Club on March 29 and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on April 12.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (October 11), after ongoing presales with the code "GOLDEN." Check out the full list of dates below.

Dylan Sinclair 2025 Tour Dates:

01/31 Bristol, UK - Exchange

02/01 Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute

02/04 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

02/06 Paris, France - Pop Up

02/07 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet

02/27 Seattle, WA - Barboza

03/03 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

03/05 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

03/12 Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock - HOB

03/14 Atlanta, GA - The Loft

03/16 Washington, DC - Union Stage

03/19 New York, NY - Racket

03/23 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

03/29 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

04/12 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall