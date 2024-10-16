Dorothea Paas announced her upcoming record Think of Mist last month and shared lead single "Autumn Roses," and now she's shared a second taste with the lovely "Diver."

Like "Autumn Roses," "Diver" finds Paas expanding her sound into jazzier, more kaleidoscopic territory. In a statement about the song, Paas said:

The lyrics "headfirst into nothing" could sound dark, but to me they are full of hope and optimism. In the void, we have the freedom to imagine new possibilities of love, of something better. If we accept the mess of the formless, and shed the restrictions of shape and structure as we know them, we can imagine something new and better, for ourselves, and the ways we relate to each other.

Think of Mist arrives on November 15 via Telephone Explosion Records. Check out "Diver" below.