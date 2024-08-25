Dan Bejar has added more solo Destroyer tour dates.

The Vancouver songwriter has been touring solo behind 2022's LABYRINTHITIS, and now he's extended those plans into fall 2024. He'll tour for nearly a month in October, starting on the West Coast of the US.

He'll then wrap up on the continent's eastern half, making four Canadian stops: in Dartmouth, NS, followed by Ontario dates in Kingston, Ottawa and Hamilton. See the schedule below.

On Instagram, Destroyer called the tour "stop gap measures," saying that "others are coming but much later."