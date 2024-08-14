In anticipation of their upcoming directorial debut, a close-to-home documentary called Child Star, Demi Lovato has admitted in a new interview that they may never go on tour again.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lovato revealed that they've been in the studio working on new music, but aren't sure if they can envision doing life on the road to perform the material anymore. "It takes a toll on your body," the artist told Lacey Rose, who added that Lovato's back "hasn't been kind to her."

"I'm not 15 anymore," Lovato added, explaining that they currently find themselves in a "weird position" in their career, still relying on music for income. However, with this directorial debut and an upcoming return to acting opposite Dominic Sessa and Rose Byrne in Stephanie Laing's upcoming feature Tow, they certainly have options.

Fellow Disney kid (and newfangled Disney Legend) Miley Cyrus has expressed a similar distaste for touring after the rigorousness of her show commitments in her younger years — both as Hannah Montana and as herself.

"That's what people don't really understand about touring: the show is only 90 minutes, but that's your life. If you're performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest," Cyrus said last year. "Having — every day — the relationship between you and other humans being 'subject' and 'observer' isn't healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can't be a songwriter, which is my priority."