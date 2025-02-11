After celebrating the 20th anniversaries of Transatlanticism and Postal Service's Give Up in 2023 and 2024, Death Cab for Cutie are due to take yet another one of Ben Gibbard's brain babies on the road as it celebrates two decades of plays.

Yes, the beloved Plans turns 20 in 2025, and the band are taking it for a birthday tour. Sadly, yet again, the album is thus far not scheduled to be toured (and played in full) in Canada. In fact, only three cities have made the cut so far: Seattle (naturally), Chicago and Brooklyn (twice).

Though Gibbard and co. did end up bringing the aforementioned albums to Toronto and Vancouver after initially skipping the whole country, it took nearly a year for them to do so — so we might have to wait quite a while for the Plans tour, if it comes at all.

While Canadians are still free (uh, as of press time) to cross the border to attend any of these four shows, that's all sort of dependent on already pretty tense border relations six months from now.

It's also not the only tour that's missing the great white north following the particularly tumultuous political upheaval south of the border. Beyoncé, Lucius, My Morning Jacket, Julien Baker and Torres, Morrissey (thankfully/predictably) and even Canadian artist Matt Andersen are bailing on Canada on their respective tours — perhaps in response to potentially heavy incoming tariffs, or worse possibilities we've yet to imagine.

Cross your fingers and toes that we get to cry along to "What Sarah Said" sometime before 2027, or check out the border-crossing options below.

Death Cab for Cutie 2025 Tour Dates:

08/02 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *

08/05 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre *

08/08 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount ^

08/10 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount ^

* with Nation of Language

^ with the American Analog Set