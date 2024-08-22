Scare-quotes "rock" band Imagine Dragons have had a lineup change, as drummer Daniel Platzman has left the group after more than a decade.

Platzman announced the news on social media yesterday (August 21), revealing that he was leaving to focus on film scoring. He had been on hiatus from the group since 2023.

He wrote, "After an incredible journey of over a decade, I will be departing the amazing band that is Imagine Dragons. I wanted to share my deepest gratitude to you, the fans, for your unwavering support and sharing in the joy of music with me. Connecting with you all has truly been the highlight of this chapter."

He added that fans would soon learn about the scoring projects he was working on. He wrote, "I'm excited to be able to share more soon about the projects I've been hard at work on over the past few months centered on my biggest passion: film scoring and composing."

He seems to be leaving the band on good terms, as bassist Ben McKee commented on Instagram, "Love you Platz! Looking forward to making more Cat Boiz music in the future." Imagine Dragons haven't commented on Platzman's departure from any of the official band accounts.

Platzman had been a band member since 2011, meaning that he played on all of their albums up until 2022's Mercury - Acts 1 & 2. He took a break from the band in 2023 and didn't play on this year's LOOM.