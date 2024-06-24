controller.controller Announce Expanded Reissue of Debut EP 'History'

Long-gone new wave combo controller.controller returned earlier this year for a hometown Toronto show, and now their comeback is continuing with a 20th anniversary reissue of their debut EP.

History, the band's 2004 EP, will be reissued with a release party on July 25 at Low Bar, a recently opened bar at Bloor and Symington in Toronto. History will come out on vinyl and digitally, including remixes from Jesse Zubot, Sebastien Grainger (Death from Above 1979) and Coins.

Singer Nirmala Basnayake said in a statement:

Timing is everything. When we released the History EP in the summer of 2004, we were fortunate that our sound was heard among the incredible waves radiating from our city and our country. Thank you for sharing actual history with us and filling the room with love and electric energy. To be connected with you 20 years later is beyond fortunate, and feels like good timing all around.

controller.controller's initial run was short-lived, as they broke up after a 2007 tour. They reunited briefly in 2014–2015, but parted again after bassist Ronnie Morris suffered a series of strokes. He has since rehabilitated, earned a PhD and relearned bass.