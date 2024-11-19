Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have been consistently active over the past two decades, but they're still best known for their self-titled 2004 debut. Now, they've announced plans for an anniversary tour as they reissue the album along with the original version of "Heavy Metal."

The 2025 tour runs through the spring of next year, including lots of US shows plus two Canadian dates: Vancouver on April 13 and Toronto on May 6. European and Australian dates will follow.

See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (November 22).

Early next year, Clap Your Hands will reissue the album on vinyl. The digital version of that album is out today, and includes a long-forgotten version of "Heavy Metal" that was discovered among the project's original files. Hear that below.



Clap Your Hands Say Yeah 2025 Tour:

03/31 Washington D.C. - The Atlantis

04/01 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

04/02 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

04/04 Fort Worth, TX - Tulip's

04/05 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

04/07 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

04/08 Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

04/09 San Francisco, CA - Independent

04/11 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

04/12 Seattle, WA - Crocodile Café

04/13 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

04/15 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

04/16 Denver, CO - Bluebird

05/02 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall

05/03 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

05/04 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

05/06 Toronto, ON - Great Hall

05/07 Albany, NY - The Egg

05/08 Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

05/09 New York, NY - Webster Hall

05/10 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

09/14 Leffinge, Belgium - Leffingeleuren Festival

09/16 Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

09/18 Paris, France - Gaité Lyrique

09/19 London, UK - EartH

09/20 London, UK - EartH

11/05 Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

11/07 Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre

11/08 Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid

11/11 Auckland, New Zealand - The Tuning Fork