Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have been consistently active over the past two decades, but they're still best known for their self-titled 2004 debut. Now, they've announced plans for an anniversary tour as they reissue the album along with the original version of "Heavy Metal."
The 2025 tour runs through the spring of next year, including lots of US shows plus two Canadian dates: Vancouver on April 13 and Toronto on May 6. European and Australian dates will follow.
See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (November 22).
Early next year, Clap Your Hands will reissue the album on vinyl. The digital version of that album is out today, and includes a long-forgotten version of "Heavy Metal" that was discovered among the project's original files. Hear that below.
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah 2025 Tour:
03/31 Washington D.C. - The Atlantis
04/01 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
04/02 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
04/04 Fort Worth, TX - Tulip's
04/05 Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
04/07 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
04/08 Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater
04/09 San Francisco, CA - Independent
04/11 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
04/12 Seattle, WA - Crocodile Café
04/13 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
04/15 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
04/16 Denver, CO - Bluebird
05/02 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall
05/03 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
05/04 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
05/06 Toronto, ON - Great Hall
05/07 Albany, NY - The Egg
05/08 Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom
05/09 New York, NY - Webster Hall
05/10 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
09/14 Leffinge, Belgium - Leffingeleuren Festival
09/16 Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory
09/18 Paris, France - Gaité Lyrique
09/19 London, UK - EartH
09/20 London, UK - EartH
11/05 Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre
11/07 Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre
11/08 Brisbane, Australia - The Triffid
11/11 Auckland, New Zealand - The Tuning Fork