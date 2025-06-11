Already eager to let the summer vibes carry over into September, Quebec City's Festival Fono has announced its initial lineup for 2025. Bringing together established and emerging artists, the three-day event returns to the Université Laval campus from September 11 through 13.

Charlotte Cardin, Charlie Puth and Galantis will be headlining this year's festivities, with additional performances to come from Alex Warren, Gustaf, Foxwarren, LU KALA, Ariane Roy, Alice Merton, Kaya Hoax, Alex Porat, Amble, renforshort, Laraw, spill tab, Mint Simon, Been Stellar, sunsetto, Beau Nectar and more.

Additional performers will continue being announced in the coming weeks. Early-bird festival passes go on sale today at noon ET, with a discounted rate available for students.