Chappell Roan is surprisingly not put off enough by those of us who dressed up as her for Halloween this year to start teasing her new album.

The megastar posted a photo of her holding a copy of The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess this afternoon (October 29) with the caption, "Album kinda popped off imo but it is time to welcome a hot new bombshell into the villa." Perhaps this means something new is coming soon?

Though Roan's debut album reached astronomical heights over the last few months, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was released last year. So far, her only follow-up has been the one-off single "Good Luck, Babe!"