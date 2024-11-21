"Californication" is arguably the Red Hot Chili Peppers' most popular song, as it's currently the band's top-streamed song on both Spotify on YouTube. Things almost worked out very differently, however, as drummer Chad Smith has reflected on the song's original reggae version.

In an interview for the 1999 album Californication's 20th anniversary, conducted back in June by SiriusXM and newly uploaded to YouTube by a fan account, Smith recalled that the song began with a set of lyrics written by singer Anthony Kiedis. "We just couldn't come up with the right music to it," he recalled. "I'm sure it's on the internet web somewhere — [there's] a reggae version."

He continued, "It's got a reggae tinge to it. Very interesting, but it just wasn't right. ... This is kind of a lesson in perseverance. I want to credit [producer] Rick Rubin as well. He was like, 'I know there's a song in there. The melody and the words are great. You guys gotta just find the right music for it.'"

It wasn't until the Chili Peppers went into Cello Studios to record the album that they finally cracked the code. After once again attempting the reggae version, "John went home, and maybe the next day he came back and played the very simple chords you hear today," Smith explained. "And it was like, 'Ahhh. That's it!' It's one of our most popular songs ever, and you just never know." The drummer added, "I credit Rick, and thank god John, to stick with it and figure it out."

Smith is indeed right that the reggae demo has leaked onto the internet. Hear the original version of "Californication" below. It's probably safe to say that this wouldn't have become the band's most popular song, nor would have been included on Exclaim!'s list of RHCP's best songs.