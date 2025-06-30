This is the place where all the primates go: someone has recreated Red Hot Chili Peppers' 2002 album By the Way using only sounds from the 1994 video game Donkey Kong Country.

Floridian artist fxsnowy previously recreated Chili Peppers albums using vintage Nintendo sounds, and now they've followed up their Californication remake (from back in 2023) with By the Way, once again using a chiptune soundfont from an SNES game. It was released yesterday (June 29).

By the Way has 16 songs and a runtime of well over an hour, so recreating the whole thing is no small feat — especially since fxsnowy is so meticulous that the track lengths are nearly identical to the original version.

Hear By the Way recreated with Donkey Kong Country sounds below. The funky bridge part of the title track is particularly perfect for smashing barrels and collecting bananas, and "Cabron" sounds like it was practically made for some chill platforming.