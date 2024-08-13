With sophomore album Later that day, the day before, or the day before that in the books, L.A.-based, Canadian-born composer Casey MQ is now planning to take his show on the road, mapping out a string of 2024 tour dates in addition to sharing a new music video.

After performing at New York City's Le Poisson Rouge on the 23rd of this month, the musician will set his sights on Toronto's Longboat Hall for a show on August 29. From there, he'll head overseas, playing in London, Prague, Paris and Berlin over the next few months. Tickets for the Toronto show are available now through DICE.

The tour news arrives alongside a new visual accompaniment for album cut "Words for Love." Directed by Amal Guichard, the clip begins with Casey singing in a field of flowers, and showcases French chateau architecture and the folkloric countryside.

"Last year I spent the weekend along the river Loire in France with sisters Amalcrossing & Saradibiza to make this video," the artist shared. "Joining us was costume designer Timothy Gibbons. We rented a car in Paris and drove through various towns with castles. We wanted to make a video that continues the visual symbols we use across the album's artwork. We also saw it as an opportunity to have a lovely road trip together."

Watch that below, where you can also find Casey MQ's complete tour schedule.



Casey MQ 2024 Tour Dates:

08/23 New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

08/29 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

10/08 London, UK - The Lexington

10/09 Prague, Czech Republic - ARCHA+

10/12 Paris, France - DOC

11/02 Berlin, Germany - Bettonhalle (3HD)

