Caravan Palace Plot 2025 North American Tour

The Parisian trio play Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal in the spring

Photo: Florent Drillon

Published Oct 8, 2024

Fresh off the release of their new album Gangbusters Melody Club, French electro swing group Caravan Palace have announced a slate of North American tour dates for next year, including Canadian stops in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

After kicking off with a pair of Mexico concerts, the tour will head into the US starting March 19 in Dallas, TX. The trio — which expands into a six-piece outfit for live gigs — will make their first venture to Canada on March 29 for a performance at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre.

From there, they'll play another handful of US dates before returning to Canadian soil for a couple of Canadian concerts in Toronto (April 7) and Montreal (April 8); notably, the press materials say Caravan Palace will be taking the stage at the Phoenix Concert Theatre, which is set to close its doors next January, so... that show will likely be at another Toronto venue! The tour is currently set to wrap on April 17 in Miami, FL.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (October 11), following various presales beginning tomorrow (October 9) at 10 a.m. local. See the full itinerary below.

Caravan Palace 2025 Tour Dates:

03/14 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio BB 
03/15 Guadalajara, MX - Guanamor Teatro Estudio
03/19 Dallas, TX - The Echo 
03/21 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren 
03/22 San Diego, CA - House of Blues 
03/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo 
03/25 San Francisco, CA - The Fox Theatre 
03/27 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom 
03/28 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO 
03/29 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
03/31 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot 
04/01 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom 
04/03 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue 
04/04 Chicago, IL - House of Blues 
04/05 Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall 
04/07 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
04/08 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia 
04/10 Boston, MA - Royale 
04/11 New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel 
04/12 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer 
04/13 Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club
04/15 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater 
04/16 Orlando, FL - House of Blues 
04/17 Miami, FL - Revolution  

