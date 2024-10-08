Fresh off the release of their new album Gangbusters Melody Club, French electro swing group Caravan Palace have announced a slate of North American tour dates for next year, including Canadian stops in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

After kicking off with a pair of Mexico concerts, the tour will head into the US starting March 19 in Dallas, TX. The trio — which expands into a six-piece outfit for live gigs — will make their first venture to Canada on March 29 for a performance at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre.

From there, they'll play another handful of US dates before returning to Canadian soil for a couple of Canadian concerts in Toronto (April 7) and Montreal (April 8); notably, the press materials say Caravan Palace will be taking the stage at the Phoenix Concert Theatre, which is set to close its doors next January, so... that show will likely be at another Toronto venue! The tour is currently set to wrap on April 17 in Miami, FL.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (October 11), following various presales beginning tomorrow (October 9) at 10 a.m. local. See the full itinerary below.

Caravan Palace 2025 Tour Dates:

03/14 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio BB

03/15 Guadalajara, MX - Guanamor Teatro Estudio

03/19 Dallas, TX - The Echo

03/21 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

03/22 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

03/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

03/25 San Francisco, CA - The Fox Theatre

03/27 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

03/28 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

03/29 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

03/31 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

04/01 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

04/03 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

04/04 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

04/05 Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall

04/07 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

04/08 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

04/10 Boston, MA - Royale

04/11 New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

04/12 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

04/13 Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club

04/15 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

04/16 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

04/17 Miami, FL - Revolution