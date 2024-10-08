Fresh off the release of their new album Gangbusters Melody Club, French electro swing group Caravan Palace have announced a slate of North American tour dates for next year, including Canadian stops in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.
After kicking off with a pair of Mexico concerts, the tour will head into the US starting March 19 in Dallas, TX. The trio — which expands into a six-piece outfit for live gigs — will make their first venture to Canada on March 29 for a performance at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre.
From there, they'll play another handful of US dates before returning to Canadian soil for a couple of Canadian concerts in Toronto (April 7) and Montreal (April 8); notably, the press materials say Caravan Palace will be taking the stage at the Phoenix Concert Theatre, which is set to close its doors next January, so... that show will likely be at another Toronto venue! The tour is currently set to wrap on April 17 in Miami, FL.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (October 11), following various presales beginning tomorrow (October 9) at 10 a.m. local. See the full itinerary below.
Caravan Palace 2025 Tour Dates:
03/14 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio BB
03/15 Guadalajara, MX - Guanamor Teatro Estudio
03/19 Dallas, TX - The Echo
03/21 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
03/22 San Diego, CA - House of Blues
03/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
03/25 San Francisco, CA - The Fox Theatre
03/27 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
03/28 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
03/29 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
03/31 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
04/01 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
04/03 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
04/04 Chicago, IL - House of Blues
04/05 Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall
04/07 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
04/08 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
04/10 Boston, MA - Royale
04/11 New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
04/12 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
04/13 Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club
04/15 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
04/16 Orlando, FL - House of Blues
04/17 Miami, FL - Revolution